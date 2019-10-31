The Do List: Our Picks for Fire Relief, FKA Twigs, Día de los Muertos and More

Looking for things to do in the Bay Area this weekend? The Do List has you covered with concerts, festivals, exhibitions, plays, performances and more.

You can listen to this week's episode above with Gabe Meline, Nastia Voynovskaya and Sam Lefebvre, or read about our picks below.

Fire Relief: First things first, this has been a trying week for people who live up in the North Bay. The Kincade Fire has caused evacuations across Sonoma County and, for the rest of the Bay Area, air quality alerts. To help, the California Academy of Sciences is offering free admission through Nov. 1 to those in mandatory evacuation zones - and also, the SFMOMA is offering free admission to its permanent collection to the general public. If you need to get out of the smoke this weekend, remember that the de Young and Legion of Honor also offer free admission on Saturdays to San Francisco residents, too. Details here.

FKA Twigs: British art-pop singer FKA Twigs is one of the most groundbreaking artists of the past decade—not just a triple threat, but a quintuple threat. Her voice is an angelic falsetto; she writes uncomfortable, probing lyrics that flip gender stereotypes; her CGI music videos are out of this world. And, after taking a couple years off from touring due to health issues, she came back stronger than ever with an incredible new skillset: pole dancing, which she uses as a form of theatrical storytelling. She’ll be at Oakland’s Fox Theater on Nov. 6 and 7. Details here.

Día de los Muertos: If you've got a kid who loved the Pixar film Coco, you'll have some opportunities to show them a deeper look at the tradition of Día de los Muertos. At the Oakland Museum of California, there’s an exhibit called ¡El Movimiento Vivo!: Chicano Roots of El Día de los Muertos, all about the Chicano activists who brought Day of the Dead traditions to the United States. You’ll see ofrendas, and hear stories from elders in Oaxaca. That’s up now through Feb. 16 of next year. Details here.