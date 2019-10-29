SFMOMA, California Academy of Sciences Offer Free Admission for Fire Relief

As a respite for Bay Area residents affected by mandatory evacuations, power outages and diminished air quality due to the Kincade Fire, select San Francisco cultural institutions are offering free admission.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced Monday that its permanent collection galleries on the second floor are open free to the public. The bottom floor galleries, currently exhibiting JR’s animated mural The Chronicles of San Francisco, remain free as usual.

“We hope that these galleries can offer a place for reflection as we all find ways to cope with the impact of the fire and smoke,” reads SFMOMA’s statement. Adult tickets are normally $25. The free admission does not apply to the newly-opened contemporary group show Soft Power.

The California Academy of Sciences also announced Monday that the San Francisco natural history museum and research institution is offering free admission to current mandatory fire evacuees with proof of address Tuesday-Friday. Adult tickets normally cost $35.95.

In the East Bay, meanwhile, fire season has actually reduced access to some arts institutions. The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive reopened Tuesday after closing and cancelling all programming due to power outages this past weekend.