San Francisco's Transgender Film Festival Explores Life Beyond the Gender Binary

Now in its 23rd year, the world's first and longest-running transgender and gender non-conforming film festival is taking over the Roxie once more for four days this November.

The array of movies featured this year serve to challenge negative stereotypes, shine a light on the richness and diversity of the transgender community, and to ultimately "build community and engage audiences in cross-community dialogue."

You can get a taste of what's to come during this year's schedule in the preview below:

Film highlights this year include: TRANSFINITE, a sci-fi collection of seven short stories in which a diverse array of queer heroes use their superpowers to thrive; Tender, the story of three black trans women surviving in the Tenderloin; and Denim, the story of a transgender girl being outed by a classmate after an encounter in the school bathroom.