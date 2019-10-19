Travel to the Lost Homelands of Armenia on a Musical Tour Led by Kitka

"This is actually our third collaborative project with Hasmik Harutyunyan," says Kitka's longtime artistic director Shira Scion. "She’s taught us so much. She’s so generous spirited. She’s like an encyclopedia of Armenian folk music."

Harutyunyan is no stranger to the US. She was last in the US with Kitka nearly ten years ago. She performed at Carnegie Hall and participated in Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project. Her music can also be heard on the soundtrack of the film Ararat.

Kitka's fascination with Armenian folk singing might seem obvious, but the music is a departure from the rich harmonies and intricate ornamentation of traditional Eastern European vocal music Kitka is known for. (Kitka means “bouquet” in Bulgarian and Macedonian.)

"Armenian music is really a different colored crayon than what we're accustomed to," says Scion. "Most of Kitka's repertoire is polyphonic, meaning scored for many voices singing in harmony. Whereas Armenian music is modal music and monodic music. So it's different. It's really based on melody lines that interact with a bass drone pitch. This sort of music is much more common in the Near East, in Indian music and Persian music. Because there isn't so much fussing with the harmonies, the melody lines are particularly beautiful, intricate, rich and compelling."

This program also features the music of by the Armenian composer and folk song collector Komitas Vardapet (1869-1935), an iconic figure in Armenian history.

"He was very much like Bartok was for Hungary or Alan Lomax was for American folk music. As a Western trained classical composer, he took inspiration from these folk melodies and created harmonized choral pieces in a more Western classical tradition, both for choirs and for the piano," Scion says.

Thanks to the work of Vardapet and his students, thousands of traditional songs survived the Armenian Genocide of 1914-1923. Harutyunyan aims to do the same in modern times. Ororotsayin, Harutyunyan's new book and CD anthology of 57 historical Armenian lullabies, includes mostly songs that have never been recorded before.

Harutyunyan first learned to love her tradition at the knee of her grandmother who sang to her as a child in historic (Western) Armenia. As an adult, Harutyunyan picked up more from other grandmothers, as well as from their descendants and old song collections.

For Harutyunyan, this practice of ethnomusicology is not academic. "Folk songs are the road to take to go back to our homeland. If we lose that road, we are going to be lost forever."

Along those lines, Harutyunyan notes, "We still have thousands of music, songs and melodies in khaz. That's the old Armenian notation system. We lost the key to read these melodies. So we are still waiting for some day when some smart generation will be able to read these melodies and songs.

Her concerts in the San Francisco Bay typically draw a huge turnout of local Armenian-Americans. Might there be some Silicon Valley techies in the audience game to take up that challenge? "Maybe," she muses, laughing. "Computer now is doing so many amazing things. Why not? This is the time!"

You can catch the last concert of this series tonight at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose. Details here.