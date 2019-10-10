Not Just 'Joker': America's Been Ignoring Gary Glitter's Pedophilia For Years

In truth though, the movie is just one in a long line of American products that have actively ignored the crimes of Gary Glitter. In 2006, The Office featured "Rock & Roll Part 2" in an episode. In 2004, Meet the Fockers used it during a football-related scene. In 2012, Silver Linings Playbook included it in a movie trailer that was in heavy rotation on television. The choice to put the track in those last two was probably related to sports sub-plots—before Joker, "Rock & Roll Part 2" was best known for being in heavy rotation at sporting events around the country.

Most commonly referred to as "The Hey Song" by sports fans, the track started its sporting life in hockey, when in 1974, Michigan's Kalamazoo Wings began using it as a soundtrack to their arrival on the ice. When the team's marketing director Kevin O'Brien moved to the NHL, he took the song with him to the Colorado Rockies, and it promptly became a staple across Denver sports. The Chicago Bulls adopted the track in the '90s and it quickly spread to stadiums around the country.

While the NFL banned the use of the track at 2012's Super Bowl as a direct result of Glitter-related controversies, the NHL and minor leagues continue to use it, and the NBA and MLB have yet to enforce official bans. In fact, the track is now so ingrained in American life, even the Democratic National Convention played it in 2012.

America's ability to ignore Glitter's crimes becomes even more shocking when one considers the behavior of usually outspoken feminist Joan Jett. Jett continues to perform her 1981 single "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" despite the fact that it was originally written and released by Glitter in 1973.

Here she is performing it earlier this year in Australia:

Jett has kept that song alive and Glitter has profited. After Hewlett Packard used Jett's version in a commercial in 2008, Glitter reportedly earned up to $122,000 (£100,000). The computer company only pulled the commercial after receiving multiple complaints, including one from the editor of AbuseWatch.net, Evin Daly. By that time, Glitter had already made his money. That also didn't stop Gwyneth Paltrow and the cast of Glee from doing a cover of the song on the show in 2011.

The discussion around how and when we can separate art from disgraced artists is complex and ongoing—especially in the age of #MeToo. For every discussion that arises about another abusive musician, there are ten people waiting in the wings to remind you that David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis all had sex with underage girls. And for those ten people, there are another 20 who want to tell you that all of those statutory rapes happened during a "different time," and with fans that have, at least sometimes, expressed no regrets about what happened.

The story gets even more complex as we try and figure out just how much money someone like Gary Glitter is allowed to make from his music while incarcerated. It's impossible to know since standards change depending on the artist. One expert, Ray Bush of the Music Royalty Co. told Yahoo! Entertainment: “Artists are usually paid a one-off ‘synchronization fee’ when their songs are used on movie soundtracks. It can range from £500 (about $615 U.S.) for smaller acts up to £250,000-£500,000 ($307,000 to $615,000 U.S.), depending on the artist and the importance to the narrative of the film. There are many middlemen involved, including the record label, Glitter’s agent and sometimes a ‘synchronization’ agent.”

The question remains: why risk potentially rewarding someone this grotesque? If there is one place we should all be able to agree, it's on the fact that Gary Glitter is the worst kind of long-term predatory pedophile, one who has traveled around the world specifically in pursuit of his illegal sexual predilection, completely undeterred by either prison time or public shaming.