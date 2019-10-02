Banksy Has a Line of Homewares Now—But For the Best Possible Reason

Though the storefront does feature a variety of original Banksy artworks, as well as the infamous Union Jack "stab vest" worn by London emcee Stormzy during his Glastonbury Festival set last year, Gross Domestic Product really is a new line of homewares, designed by Banksy, that will go on sale shortly at a new, dedicated website.

The range is exactly what you'd expect from the always provocative street artist. There's a rug that appears to be made from the pelt of Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger. There are throw pillows that instruct: "LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO TAKE ADVICE FROM A CUSHION." There are curtain pullbacks made from heavy chains and padlocks, wall clocks that resemble rats running on exercise wheels, and a crib surrounded by CCTV cameras. There are even welcome mats made of life jackets, that were sewn together by refugees from detainment camps in Greece. (All proceeds from the sale will go back to the people that made them.)