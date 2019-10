Welcome to Rightnowish, a show featuring the stories of Bay Area artists and community leaders, recorded where they work and hosted by Pendarvis Harshaw.

People say the magic of the Bay Area is dimming, that artists are leaving and the unique flavor of the Bay Area is going with it, but the team behind Rightnowish knows that there’s more to that story. To understand it, you gotta keep up with what's going on in the moment, in other words, what's happening right now... ish.