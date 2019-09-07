San Jose Poetry Fest Spotlights a Scene With Stuff to Strut

Poetry is having a moment in San Jose right. A week, really: the 5th Annual San José Poetry Festival started Thursday night and runs through Tuesday at a variety of venues downtown.

Poems are like cats. Not everybody loves them, but those that do feel an inexplicable sense of ownership over particular poems, like they were written for the express purpose of pleasing you.

So there's really no point in telling you want to see amongst the smorgasbord of options to choose from. But Saturday night, a solid bet is MACLA on 1st Street, which will feature youth poets Emma Rheams, Rohnny Vallarta, and Anouk Yeh from MACLA's program DMC Studio. They'll be followed by performances from Riley O’Connell, editor-in-chief of The Santa Clara Review, and Christina Madueño.

They'll be followed by my new favorite, Brendan Constantine of Los Angeles. He teaches poetry, which inspires poetry, like his masterpiece “The Opposites,” which inspired this animated interpretation from TED-ed:

Brendan Constantine's work can be found in such salubrious publications as Best American Poetry, Poem-a-Day, Tin House, Rattle, and Chautauqua. Alongside him is no slouch Joy Elan from the East Bay. She won twice at the National Poetry Awards for Poetry Video of the Year (2015) and Poet of the Year (2016).