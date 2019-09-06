Rightnowish: Antique Naked Soul Offers a Balm for the Anxieties of Black Parenthood

Candice Antique juggles a lot. On top of being a new mother, she's the CEO of the arts and education non-profit Edutainment for Equity and the lead vocalist of the group Antique Naked Soul.

The quartet also features talented vocalists Jayme Brown and N'gala McCoy, as well as well-known beatboxer and emcee Tommy Soulati Shepherd.

They all come together and make music only using sounds made with their mouths. I'm talking about beatboxing that imitates actual drums, and puckering up their lips to sound like wind instruments. While there is some assistance from sampling and looping machines, their art is pretty much all vocal wizardry.

Antique Naked Soul's funky melodies are reminiscent of bebop, soul and swing from the late '40s through the early '60s, and the group's attire is from those eras as well.

On Sept. 12, they'll premiere the video for their new single, "Time Travel," in what I'm told will be a theatrical performance. The event takes place at The Five + Dime in Berkeley (details here).