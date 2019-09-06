At SJMA, Rina Banerjee's Retrospective Embraces a Fluid Complexity

“All of the subject matter that you mention [i.e. globalism, identity] can essentially be communicated as colors and shapes,” she says. “It’s an abstract language, then, to them [the viewers]. But it carries that meaning, and I think that that becomes a contagion. It will inform them.”

For the artist, my uncontaminated response to Palace of love was forgivably naive. “For me, it has dark things to say. It really references what became the popularity of a legend as it became a recognizable building, edifice, throughout the world, in a very pop culture way,” she says. People are attracted to the romance of the Taj Mahal, and also to the romance of the colonial period. What we forget about, Banerjee explains, are the laborers who gave their lives in order to create these architectural wonders for posterity.

Banerjee manages to create her sculptures from hundreds and often thousands of distinctive elements by not having an architectural plan. “You really have to make something that is a little bit of an idea in mind and a little bit of the unknown. The more ingredients you plan on using, in the end, allow you that kind of complexity,” she says.

The artist also questions simplistic attitudes toward the meaning of chaos. “Sometimes what you see that is unfamiliar gets defined as chaotic because you are uncomfortable with it, because you don’t see the kind of pattern that you are normally seeing, and so those things are very important in the work to consider.” She’s not interested in defeating chaos with order.

Banerjee’s earlier paintings were, she says, “much heavier and very pigmented.” She used mica, steel and iron powder to create “a minerality” on the surface. Only one painting from this series, made in 1994, is on view at SJMA. Then her practice shifted; she wanted to make things portable, faster and safer for her health. This newer series of “watercolors” is filled with air and light—it’s hard to connect their delicate teals and burnt magentas with the painting from 1994.

Around 2003, she started to dilute acrylic paint, coupling it with watercolor paper to create floaty, washy effects. “It's almost like it expands, and you can feel the movement of the water,” she says of this approach.

One of these works on paper, If lotion and potion could heal..., features two finned humanoids with striped green skin. They float in briny leaves, weeds and flowers, attached to each other by their extended tongues. This is what love looks like when you’re swimming together in the deepest fathoms of infatuation.

Banerjee believes that water itself is a good metaphor for mobility, saying, “We do not like boundaries at all.” At the SJMA, a docent admonished me for stepping too close to the expanse of sand that spreads across the floor beneath A World Lost... I couldn’t help myself. I felt like a crow inexorably drawn toward Banerjee’s shiny dioramas, hypnotized by the shimmering colors and the sheer number of minute, unidentifiable objects.

That physical response says it all: The artist and curators might insist upon the meaning of every sculpture and painting in Make Me a Summary of the World, but they can’t anticipate or account for the pleasure of discovering a miniature black rhinoceros nestled in a crown of driftwood; in seeing myself mirrored in the expression of a livid, dissipating goddess; or, in coming to the conclusion that all those fanned out, flushed pink feathers displayed Banerjee’s desire for flight.