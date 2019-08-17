Science Nerds Get Their Geek on at This Year's Silicon Valley Comic Con

An estimated 70,000 are in San Jose this weekend for the fourth annual Silicon Valley Comic Con. How is this con different from all the others? This one has established a reputation for appealing to science nerds, especially.

Materializing on the floor of San Jose’s Convention Center, I found Kimberly Ennico Smith, a research astrophysicist at NASA Ames in Mountain View, who's been involved in a number of cool missions over the years, like the one that found signs of water on the Moon.

"At the time, the Moon was thought to be bone dry. I'm just chuffed that I was part of rewriting the textbooks," Smith said.

What's she up to next? Just another mission to the Moon, "to get wheels on the ground," and continue exploring that water, "which still mystifies scientists today."

Jaya Bajpayee is the Deputy Director for Science at NASA Ames, where she says she functions much like a chief operating officer at a company of roughly 450 people.