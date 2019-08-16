Rightnowish: Alan Chazaro Navigates Machismo with Poetry
Search
X
Donate
Arts

Rightnowish: Alan Chazaro Navigates Machismo with Poetry

Pendarvis Harshaw
Alan Chazaro (Pendarvis Harshaw)

Alan Chazaro is a wordsmith. For almost a decade, he’s taught English at Oakland School for the Arts, but this coming year he’s jumping from behind the teacher’s desk and getting out into the world.

In September, Cazaro will publish his first poetry book, This Is Not a Frank Ocean Cover Album.

After reading it, I kept thinking about how he painted with words and phrases, using poetry to navigate the culture of machismo he was raised in.

I recently met up with Cazaro at Lucky Three Seven in East Oakland, and over some Filipino soul food, we talked about driving around 580, common experiences at Chinaka Hodge’s house parties, growing up in an all-male household, and what boxing represents to him.

Most importantly, we discussed the power of painting pictures with words, and why that’s important right now.

Sponsored

To hear all about it, click the link above, and feel free to follow Alan's work here as he travels around South America and Central America over the next year.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.