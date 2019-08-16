Rightnowish: Alan Chazaro Navigates Machismo with Poetry

Alan Chazaro is a wordsmith. For almost a decade, he’s taught English at Oakland School for the Arts, but this coming year he’s jumping from behind the teacher’s desk and getting out into the world.

In September, Cazaro will publish his first poetry book, This Is Not a Frank Ocean Cover Album.

After reading it, I kept thinking about how he painted with words and phrases, using poetry to navigate the culture of machismo he was raised in.

I recently met up with Cazaro at Lucky Three Seven in East Oakland, and over some Filipino soul food, we talked about driving around 580, common experiences at Chinaka Hodge’s house parties, growing up in an all-male household, and what boxing represents to him.

Most importantly, we discussed the power of painting pictures with words, and why that’s important right now.