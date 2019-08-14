Speedy Ortiz, Sasami, Other Indie Acts Play Noise Pop's Free 20th Street Block Party

By Nastia Voynovskaya

Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party is a celebration of the local event producer's neighborhood around the intersection of 20th and Bryant Streets, with bands, food, drinks and more.

With Noise Pop's biggest annual event, Treasure Island Music Festival, no longer happening this year, the 20th Street Block Party offers a chance to check out some of the bands on Noise Pop's radar in the months ahead of its namesake festival in late February. This year's free mini-festival features Australian rockers Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy, Philly indie band Speedy Ortiz, L.A. singer songwriter (and Cherry Glazerr member) Sasami, Oakland pop punk band Pity Party, Oakland post-punk bands Shutups and Hello Yello and San Francisco indie singer ZOLA.

There's plenty of food to try from around the neighborhood as well, with 12 vendors including Farmhouse Kitchen serving Thai, Humphry Slocombe's ice cream and barbeque from Bombzie's.

While the 20th Street Block Party is free to attend, there's an opportunity to donate to local nonprofits 826 Valencia, which helps local elementary, middle and high school students find their voices as writers, and La Cocina, which works with women of color and immigrant entrepreneurs to get their food businesses off the ground. Both nonprofits will be have booths at the fest with interactive activities as well.