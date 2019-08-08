"I Couldn't Imagine Doing Anything Else." On Teaching Next Gen Jazz Musicians

Wally Schnalle, a professional jazz drummer and director of the Summer Jazz Camp, stands in a sunny practice room at Valley Christian High School in San Jose.

It's a hot Sunday morning and he's watching seven students from the Summer Jazz Camp rehearse "Lingus" by Snarky Puppy for the 30th annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest.

"That's a challenging tune," Schnalle said. "It's an odd meter. Everybody gets solos and different sorts of rhythmic environments."

Schnalle has long white hair pulled into a pony tail and a white goatee to match. His silver peace sign earrings swing back and forth as he bobs his head to the music.

The song ends abruptly, and Schnalle tells the students, "Yeah, that was better, and you even quoted the groove you wanted to end up on. "