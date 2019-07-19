"This is a new, immersive format for how cinema and audiovisual collaborations can be experienced," says Gray Area Festival curator Barry Threw.

One of the artists whose work is featured in the Hexadome, Suzanne Ciani, a pioneer of early synth-based experimental music, is slated to perform live inside of the installation on July 26, accompanied by visuals by AudeRrose. (After Gray Area Festival ends, the ISM Hexadome will be on view at Pier 70 through Aug. 3.)

The other major performance at the Gray Area Festival is Louis-Philippe Demers and Bill Vorn's Inferno, where audience members don "robot exoskeletons"—bulky mechanical suits that physically force their wearers to dance in time with the dark, industrial techno soundtrack.

"Everybody's being controlled together by these robots, and there's one special performer who is the person who leads the rest of the group in this movement along with the composition that they've made," explains Threw. "I think it has a lot to say about our current condition in San Francisco right now: it's a metaphor for this way technology and humanity are trying to wrestle with one another, and what does it mean to give a lot of your control over to a technology environment."

In addition to performances, festival-goers can attend talks and workshops about augmented reality, holograms and immersive storytelling. Threw says despite the novelty of these technological tools, the idea at the heart of the festival is that experiencing art in interactive environments is not new. In fact, it predates looking at art objects inside of four white walls by thousands of years.

"There’s definitely a trend in people wanting to have experiences in environments instead of objects. Really when you get down to it, this trend is more of a return," says Threw. "Even from the dawn of when people started making art, you look at the caves of Chauvet and Lascaux—there was a whole site specific nature of how art was created. You have the cave paintings made in an environment of flickering fire, and there was a sound environment and a nonlinear cave surface. The art was made in conjunction with a surrounding sensorial experience."

Now, Threw adds, after decades of viewing decontextualized art objects in bland gallery and museum settings, audiences have a hunger for multi-sensory, interactive works. The popularity of Instagram-ready "museums" like the Color Factory already has indicated this, but using tools like the Hexadome, VR and AR, artists have begun to explore more nuanced and less commercial forms of multi-sensory storytelling.

"It's clear people realize the power of these immersive experiences," says Threw. "The question is: how do you use them for more artistic and impactful content?"