One Way to Save Coral Reefs? Deep Freeze Them for the Future

Collecting coral sperm is tricky, however, since most corals only spawn only one or two days a year. Since they’re fastened to the sea floor, they release their genetic material all at once in big underwater clouds. To capture it, scientists have to be in the right place at the right time, often in remote and challenging conditions. Preserving living pieces of coral would allow more opportunities to collect specimens.

“That would allow us to go out almost every day of the year and collect material throughout the world,” Hagedorn says. “It would speed up our ability to secure the genetic diversity of corals.”

With coral fragments from Hawaii, Hagedorn and her colleagues froze them at extremely cold temperatures in special chambers that prevent damaging ice crystals from forming. They were then able to thaw them and show the corals were still alive.

Making the corals healthy again after thawing is the next challenge, especially given that corals have roommates. Photosynthetic algae live in their tissue, creating food for the coral. But when stressed, the corals lose their algae, turning them white. Hagedorn says goring forward, restoring the algae will be key to reviving coral that can reproduce again.

Genetic library of coral

As marine heat waves become more common and intense, a global effort is underway to preserve the genetic diversity of corals. The Coral Biobank Alliance is seeking to collect specimens from all over the world. Hagedorn says cryopreservation could be a vital strategy for building a library of corals, which hopefully one day could repopulate reefs.

“Noah’s ark only brought two,” she says. “We’re doing way more than that.”