Rare Devils Hole Pupfish Offers Inspiring Story of Survival in Death Valley

“Walking into it, we just weren’t sure what was going to be there,” she recalls. “And the water looked like chocolate milk. You couldn’t see any fish.”

She mentally prepared for the worst. But then she saw a few fish, and then a few more the next day.

It turns out that the flood may ultimately have helped the species, by bringing new nutrients into their environment.

And a couple of days after that flood, the fish got hit by another unusual whammy.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck Alaska. Even though the epicenter was more than 2,000 miles away, it created a mini-tsunami inside Devils Hole.

Video cameras caught the water sloshing around. All that sloshing may have helpfully redistributed materials brought in by the flooding.

Another mini-tsunami happened last year, when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico caused 4-foot waves inside Devils Hole.

Wilson says that these kinds of disturbance events can clean off the precious rocky shelf that the fish depend on, benefiting the fish by basically hitting the reset button for the whole system.

Video from one earthquake shows pupfish streaming past the camera, as if the fish knew what was happening and where to go to be safe, says Gumm.

“They’ve been living here for a lot longer than we really comprehend,” she says, with the best estimates suggesting they’ve been in the hole for about ten thousand years.

“They are used to it. And they know what to do.”

‘It’s had a huge impact’

The fish have gotten some help from humans. Wilson says they’re now fed supplemental food, since at one point they looked emaciated.

“It was somewhat controversial to start feeding the fish,” says Wilson.

The pupfish also enjoy the extra shelter of some plant material that wildlife managers attached to their rocky ledge, to give them increased shade and more options for hiding — because the older fish aren’t above eating the young’uns.

“I think society has a duty to protect species that humankind has negatively impacted,” says Wilson. He points out that groundwater pumping lowered the water level in Devils Hole, and the top of the pool is about six or eight inches below the historical pre-pumping level.

The Devils Hole pupfish is famous in conservation circles. It was one of the first species to be listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. After nearby development threatened to siphon water away from its lonely refuge, lawsuits aimed at saving it went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“It’s had a huge impact on water conservation and water rights throughout the western United States,” says Steve Beissinger, a conservation biologist with the University of California, Berkeley.

Over the decades, several efforts have been made to set up a captive population of these fish in a separate tank, as a back-up insurance policy in case the wild fish met an untimely end. Past attempts all failed for various reasons, such as mechanical issues.

“The approach that we take now for the refuge population is a much larger scale,” says Gumm, who manages a fish conservation facility located near Devils Hole. There, its unique ecosystem has essentially been recreated in a 100,000-gallon tank.

“Most of it is actually underground, simulating that cave environment of Devils Hole,” she says.

The fish’s all-important rocky shelf was faithfully copied by the tank’s designers. “They actually went out and 3-D scanned the shallow shelf of Devils Hole and carved it out of styrofoam,” she says. “It is an exact replica of the habitat at Devils Hole.”

The refuge tank has a population of about 300, created from eggs taken from the wild. An additional 100 or so fish live in smaller tanks that are kept for breeding.

Climate change could make Devils Hole even hotter, and that’s a concern for the future. Still, Beissinger thinks the fish could keep on keeping on, as long as they continue to get help.

“You can never relax with a small population like that,” he says.

Not everyone thinks that so much time and money should go into safeguarding these fish. Once someone told Wilson that “they should just drown those fish.”

Drown the fish?

“I had to shake my head,” he recalls. “You know, it’s tough, and it’s about water.”

But love them or hate them, Beissinger thinks everyone should at least respect the tenacity of these beleaguered fish.

“It’s certainly, in many ways, an inspiring story of survival,” says Beissinger. “You’ve got to admire that, something that can cling on and adapt to such a difficult environment — with nowhere to go.”