Mosquitoes Are Abuzz in San Francisco. You Can Thank Climate Change

Across the country, 173 places showed an annual increase in “mosquito days” by an average of 16 days; these are days when conditions are optimal for mosquitoes, with an average relative humidity of 42% or higher, and daily temperatures ranging from 50 to 95 degrees.

San Francisco saw one of the sharpest increase by a whopping 42 days.

“What’s really causing this is the rise in minimum temperatures,” Trudeau said. “There are many more days where the minimum temperature in San Francisco is 50 degrees or above.”

The number of mosquito-friendly days around the coastal Bay Area has increased dramatically as the cooler days warm up, but San Francisco’s warmer days on average are still well below 95 degrees, making it a sweet spot for mosquitos.

This is also the case in other humid coastal areas like Monterey and Salinas, which share these increasingly optimal conditions for mosquitoes to survive, according to Trudeau.

“It’s the coastal curse,” she said.

But that trend is not true everywhere: Already hot places are getting even hotter, too warm for mosquitoes to thrive.

Other inland locations throughout the state like Stockton, Sacramento and Bakersfield are much hotter and regularly roast with temperatures above 95 degrees.

The rising temperatures in these places are causing mosquito activity to plummet each year.

“The Central Valley isn’t humid, and it’s likely getting too hot for mosquitoes,” Trudeau said.

Places like San José, which gets warmer temperatures than the coastal areas, experienced a lower annual increase of mosquito days, too.

Fifty-five U.S. locations saw a significant increase of 21 days or more, primarily in the Ohio Valley and Northeast regions. The majority of the 61 locations with a decrease in mosquito days were in the Southern areas, where temperatures were too high for mosquitos to thrive.

A sign of climate change

Spring and fall temperatures are rising, and that means mosquitoes will come out earlier and survive longer, increasing the opportunities for mosquito bites and disease transmission.

There are over 200 mosquito species in the U.S., with around a dozen species that can transmit viruses and parasites to humans. West Nile virus is the primary mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. and the Bay Area.