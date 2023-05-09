Older Adults in Sonoma County to Get Fire-Safety Home Retrofits — for Free

A few weeks after the fire assessors’ survey, a team from Habitat will return to Monte Rio and work with Levy to identify needed improvements, such as grab bars, ramps and low-threshold showers, that will allow her to age at home for years to come. As a final step, the Habitat team will schedule a workday to carry out the improvements Levy needs, as well as home hardening — like replacing old windows with tempered glass — and defensible space, such as removing a combustible pile of firewood from her front porch.

Megan Hennessy, program manager at Habitat Sonoma, sees firsthand how critical these repairs are for older residents, especially in the wake of three major fires in the last four years in Sonoma County.

“I’ve noticed that the elderly homeowners are very, very, very worried about what would happen if a fire happens,” Hennessy said.

Adults over the age of 65 are more than twice as likely to die in a fire compared to the general population, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. “Rural and semi-rural communities, which are among the oldest in age in the state of California, tend to be some of the most vulnerable,” said Andrew Scharlach, professor of aging at UC Berkeley. Older rural homeowners, particularly lower-income homeowners, are less able to make firesafe home improvements, move to a lower-risk area before a fire, and evacuate when a fire inevitably starts, he said.

Shawn Connally, a 56-year-old resident of Occidental in Sonoma County, often worries about fire. She keeps her car backed in so she’s ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. She has a go bag in her mudroom, packed with a small keepsake statue from New Zealand, two sets of salt and pepper shakers (selected from the hundreds she inherited from her grandmother), several family rings and her important paper documents.

Connally lives on a sprawling property shaded by towering trees and perched atop a steep, winding driveway. She used to maintain the overgrown brush on her property herself, but multiple sclerosis has made that impossible.

“If I would try to do that, then it would probably knock me out for a couple of days,” she said. That’s why she is also taking part in the program led by Fire Safe Sonoma and Habitat for Humanity.

Connally’s hope is that Fire Safe Sonoma and Habitat can add railings to the steep steps leading up to her house and down to her basement, as well as clear out the combustible vegetation that has accumulated around her property. The winding driveway presents a problem, too, because it would be difficult for a fire engine to navigate the narrow path. Habitat will aim to make her house as resilient as possible, so that even if firefighters can’t reach Connally’s home, it still has a good chance of surviving a fire.

No sweat, no cost

Sonoma’s Habitat affiliate has been building and repairing homes for 35 years and has one of the more robust aging-in-place programs in California. Although Habitat affiliates across California facilitate aging-in-place work, the offerings of these programs vary widely, and many affiliates require beneficiaries to provide “sweat equity” in the form of labor or participate in a payback program. Habitat and Fire Safe Sonoma, on the other hand, are able to provide this work at no cost to the homeowner.

In 2020–21, the California Legislature allocated $25 million to home hardening and defensible space, and appropriated an additional $25 million over the next two budget years. The California Office of Emergency Services then selected pilot counties with a high fire risk and other criteria, including proportion of the population over age 65.

But the program has been slow to roll out, and homeowners are still waiting to receive grants and support. Until the state’s investment in fire safety materializes, local programs have to fill the gaps.

As the fire assessors dispatched by Fire Safe Sonoma looped around Levy’s house, she recalled her early years in California. At the age of 19, Levy left her job as a library assistant in her hometown of Philadelphia and came to San Francisco for the “Summer of Love” in 1967.

A few years later, she went camping near her current home on the Russian River and fell in love with the open expanse of land and cheap rents. There, she began working as a bookkeeper for a resource and referral agency for child care in Guerneville.

“Growing up in the city, I always wanted a farm,” Levy said, reminiscing about the chickens she used to keep — until the raccoons gobbled them up.

Levy’s chickens and cheap rent are in the rearview mirror. Now she has new things to worry about — namely, fire. Levy knows she has to live with that risk because she never wants to leave her bucolic setting. With her new home modifications, she expects to do just that.

Reporter Kate Raphael and photographer Isaac Ceja are with the Investigative Reporting Program at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. They covered this story through a grant from The SCAN Foundation.