Citrus Psyllids Bribe Ants with Strings of Candy Poop

They suck sap from citrus trees.

And produce the prettiest of poops, called honeydew.

The ants ranch the psyllids like cattle, putting their lives on the line to protect their herd from predators.

This ladybug larva is easily deterred.

But this hoverfly larva takes more convincing.

Even more dangerous to psyllids is this tiny parasitoid wasp.

It’s looking for a host for its eggs.

But the ants are having none of that.

The psyllids and their ant allies have an even bigger threat.

Citrus growers who are desperate to keep the pests out of their orchards.

That’s because psyllids can spread bacteria in their saliva that causes a disease called citrus greening.

The disease turns leaves yellow and makes fruit green and bitter.

Citrus growers can spray pesticides, but those kill the helpful insects too …

… leaving the trees undefended when the psyllids inevitably find their way back.

Plus spraying only gets at some of the ants, since most are safely underground at any one time.