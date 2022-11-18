Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of blood-testing startup Theranos once seen as a Silicon Valley star, was sentenced on Friday to more than 11 years in prison after being convicted of fraud earlier this year.

"Looking back, there are so many things I would do differently if I had the chance. I regret my failings with every cell of my body," Holmes told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila before he handed down the sentence in a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif.

He directed Holmes to spend three years under supervised release after completing her sentence.

Prosecutors asked for Holmes to serve 15 years behind bars, citing the whopping financial loss and the need to deter future fraudulent schemes in the tech industry. Her defense lawyers had sought home confinement.

Holmes, 38, who is pregnant with her second child, is expected to report to prison in April.