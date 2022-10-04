In Alaska’s Fat Bear Week Election, There’s No Party Like a Salmon Party

In many ways, it's a model election. The campaign runs for only one week, and all the candidates are well-grounded and devoid of hypocrisy.

In fact, all the candidates are enthusiastically out for themselves — because they are bears, after all, embracing the ursine urge to eat like there's no tomorrow and fortify themselves for winter hibernation.

Fat Bear Week officially starts on Wednesday, celebrating the hard work bears do to survive, and giving all the rest of us a reason to gawk at massive animals and spawning salmon in their home in Katmai National Park in Alaska.

How Fat Bear Week works

The 12 brown bears are placed into a bracket, where voters decide who should advance from each matchup. Voting opens each day at 12 p.m. ET, running from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11.

The contest highlights the amazing transformation bears must make after they emerge from hibernation, emaciated and hungry. From the middle of summer to the fall, an average male adult can go from weighing 600-900 pounds to well over 1,000 pounds, according to the Katmai website.