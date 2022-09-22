Tired of Saturn's Rings? Check Out NASA's Latest Image of the Bands Around Neptune

The James Webb Space Telescope has wowed astronomers and everyday people alike with its stunning images of distant galaxies and Earth's nearby neighbors.

Now the $10 billion deep space telescope has brought what NASA calls the clearest image of Neptune's rings seen in more than 30 years.

The telescope delivered an image of the ice giant Neptune as well as seven of 14 of the known moons orbiting the planet, NASA said. The picture also shows faint dust bands around the planet.

"It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we've seen them in the infrared," said Heidi Hammel, a Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for the Webb project.

Hammel tweeted, "I ugy-cried when I saw THE FIRST JWST NEPTUNE IMAGES! "O M G - LOOK AT THE RINGS" I was yelling, making my kids, my mom, even my cats look."