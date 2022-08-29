Decision On Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Postponed

Newsom’s late-hour plan, which included a $1.4 billion forgivable loan for PG&E, also has seen resistance from other Democratic legislators, who have proposed an alternative that would speed up the development of solar and other renewable power sources but require the nuclear plant to close as scheduled.
Newsom’s proposal would attempt to unspool a complex 2016 agreement among environmentalists, plant worker unions and the utility to close the decades-old plant by 2025. The joint decision also was endorsed by California utility regulators, the Legislature and then-Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.
In doing so, he's restarted a long-running debate over seismic safety at the site, which has several earthquake faults in the vicinity, with one running 650 yards (594 meters) from the reactors.
Environmental groups depicted the move as a “dangerous” betrayal of the 2016 pact. Plant workers and pro-nuclear activists have supported an extended run for the plant, citing the need for its carbon-free power amid a warming climate.
There is little time to work out a compromise. PG&E CEO Patricia “Patti” Poppe told investors in a call last month that Newsom would have to sign state legislation by September to open the way for the utility to reverse course.
In an appearance in Los Angeles this week, Newsom expressed optimism his proposal would be approved.
“I’m confident we’ll land this,” he said.
PG&E also would have to obtain a new operating license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to run the plant beyond 2025. The utility is following two tracks — assessing the possibility of a longer run, while simultaneously continuing to plan for closing and dismantling the plant as scheduled.
PG&E Vice President Maureen Zawalick told the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel this week that if the state enacts the needed legislation “we would take immediate actions" to seek an extended license, while applying for the federal funding.