Decision On Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Postponed

California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors.

The tentative proposal would amount to a legislative placeholder, keeping the idea of an extended run for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in play while giving the Legislature more time to consider earthquake safety, delayed maintenance and other issues at the site, located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The plan surfaced amid the chaotic, final days of the Legislature’s two-year session, which ends at midnight Wednesday.

On Aug. 12, the Democratic governor proposed extending the plant’s operating run by five to 10 years beyond its scheduled closing by 2025. Newsom said extending the life of the plant is necessary to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era.