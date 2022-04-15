Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With Events for the Curious of All Ages at the Bay Area Science Festival

The Bay Area Science Festival is back in person at Oracle Park this year, with live demonstrations, hands-on experiments, and opportunities to meet and learn from local scientists. Dancing robots will be just one of hundreds of exhibitions, aimed at the curious of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to be back and have a great mix of both in-person and virtual events to inspire people of all ages to connect with science,” said Katherine Nielsen, co-founder of the festival.

Going into its 11th year, the festival is offering dozens of events. It previously was held in the fall, but due to regional wildfires and the risk of wildfire smoke, the festival has been moved to the spring this year and will begin on Thursday, April 21 — in time to celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22 — and run through April 30.

One of the things you’ll be able to do during this 10-day science fair is engage in numerous virtual and in-person explorer tours. One tour, in particular, takes you on an archaeological journey into the history of the Presidio. Another takes you on an exploration through Glen Canyon Park while learning about the park’s wildlife and native habitats.

And, with an expected attendance of more than 25,000 visitors, the free Discovery Days at Oracle Park is back on April 24 after a two-year hiatus, hosting more than hundreds of exhibitions this year.