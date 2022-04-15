KQED is a proud member of
Science

Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With Events for the Curious of All Ages at the Bay Area Science Festival

Sarah Mohamad
Robot toss at Oracle Park during the Bay Area Science Festival (Bay Area Science Festival)
Robot toss at Oracle Park during the Bay Area Science Festival. (Courtesy of Bay Area Science Festival)

The Bay Area Science Festival is back in person at Oracle Park this year, with live demonstrations, hands-on experiments, and opportunities to meet and learn from local scientists. Dancing robots will be just one of hundreds of exhibitions, aimed at the curious of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to be back and have a great mix of both in-person and virtual events to inspire people of all ages to connect with science,” said Katherine Nielsen, co-founder of the festival.

Going into its 11th year, the festival is offering dozens of events. It previously was held in the fall, but due to regional wildfires and the risk of wildfire smoke, the festival has been moved to the spring this year and will begin on Thursday, April 21 — in time to celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22 — and run through April 30.

One of the things you’ll be able to do during this 10-day science fair is engage in numerous virtual and in-person explorer tours. One tour, in particular, takes you on an archaeological journey into the history of the Presidio. Another takes you on an exploration through Glen Canyon Park while learning about the park’s wildlife and native habitats.

And, with an expected attendance of more than 25,000 visitors, the free Discovery Days at Oracle Park is back on April 24 after a two-year hiatus, hosting more than hundreds of exhibitions this year.

The virtual events are no less fascinating.

"At our virtual explorer tours, attendees can explore microscopic marine plankton, learn about the future of solar energy, delve into a UCSF research lab that is designing ways to deliver medicine to target sites in the body, and more," said Nielsen.

While some things remain hallmarks of the festival, it also changes year to year. "This year we have virtual and in-person opportunities as well as events in Spanish and Chinese," said Nielsen.

The best part of the festival? You can find something for the whole family. You also can enjoy discounts at some of your favorite science museums: the California Academy of Sciences, the Exploratorium and The Tech Interactive.

Your best resource for everything Bay Area Science Festival is their website and calendar, which you can filter. Or if you prefer, you can print out their program guide.

Here are a few recommendations we hold close to our hearts — five events related to climate change and environmental science. Click the names to register:

Building Climate Resilience in the Bay Area

April 25, 2022, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
This virtual behind-the-scenes tour from Save the Bay's habitat restoration team will show you native tidal marsh species in action, providing habitat, filtering water, and protecting our shorelines from sea level rise.

Changing Shorelines and the Future of San Francisco

April 25, 2022, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
This in-person tour and walk through the history of south San Francisco’s shoreline will be an exploration of how both climate change and sea-level rise have affected the shifts in our shorelines — and you'll learn about ways to protect them.

Wildfire from Space

April 26, 2022, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Our very own KQED event, hosted by Danielle Venton and Robert Simmons from Planet Labs, offers virtual and in-person opportunities to learn about wildfires through satellite imagery. See wildfires from space and learn how the latest in satellite technology helps agencies and communities manage emergency response during burns.

Virtual Tour of Recology San Francisco

April 27, 2022, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
What happens to the items you place in your curbside bins? This virtual event will help you learn about the history of Recology, what it takes to recycle all that stuff, and what you can do to create change that has impact.

Grey Water and Wetlands: The EcoCenter's Wastewater Treatment System

April 30, 2022, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
This in-person tour of the EcoCenter will explore environmental justice themes through the history of the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. You’ll learn how a shipping terminal became a restored wetland habitat. Plus, you'll have a chance to transplant the native salt grass that helps restore wetlands and provides habitat for migrating birds.