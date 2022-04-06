Punishing Bay Area Drought Prompts Calls for Major Water Rethink

The odds of any rain or snow making a dent in the drought are “slim to none," said Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service located in the Bay Area.

“We are looking at the driest start to a calendar year in recorded history,” he said, referring to records that date back to the mid-1800s.

Megadrought bakes the West

Regionally, the American Southwest is in the grips of a 22-year megadrought, the worst in recorded history and the driest since at least the year 800, according to a new analysis of tree ring records.

It will take several wet years to end the drought cycle, said UCLA hydroclimatologist Park Williams, the study’s lead author.

“Without climate change, the past 22 years would have probably still been the driest period in 300 years,” Williams noted in a release. “But it wouldn’t be holding a candle to the megadroughts of the 1500s, 1200s, or 1100s.”

The burning of fossil fuels — the lead driver of climate change — must be stopped, or quickly shifted away from, according to the most recent UN climate report, in order for the world to reach its goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Warming beyond that point will mean even more severe droughts, water scarcity and increased wildfire.

Bay Area drought deepens

With around 8 million residents across nine counties, each part of the Bay Area is grappling with the drought differently. To the south and north, Santa Cruz and Mendocino counties are similarly affected.

During the multiyear drought ending in 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown mandated that all residents curb water use by 25% — a goal that Californians nearly met.

This time around, people are less adherent. Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked for a 15% water reduction, but urban water users saved less than half of that from June to January.

Still, some cities, like Healdsburg, saved more than 50% last summer and fall.

Newsom's administration is entrusting local water agencies to impose restrictions, compelling them to save water through a late March executive order.

“What we learned from the last drought is, it’s really important to listen to locals,” said Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, on a recent press call. “We live in a state that has many different hydrological zones, many different water usage scenarios, and that the one-size-fits-all doesn't really work in California.”

The order presses major water retailers and agencies to conserve an average of 10%-20% come June. More than half of the state’s urban water providers don't yet have restrictions to provide this kind of savings, he said.

At the same time, state leaders are touting efforts to build new dams, reinstalling the drought salinity barrier in the delta — literally a pile of rocks blocking saltwater from tainting the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. They also are granting millions of dollars in drought aid and using innovative climate forecasting models to inform how they manage reservoirs.

“We get to expand the time horizon of our decision-making,” said Nicholas Malasavage, chief of the operations and readiness division at the San Francisco District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

“When there are two weeks of dry weather, and we got a lot of water coming into the lake, we don't need to make space for the next storm because there isn't one,” he added of efforts to better manage reservoirs in Sonoma County.

Digging out of a hole. Again.

Local water leaders will decide how deep restrictions should cut in the upcoming weeks. At 10%, San Francisco and parts of the East Bay have the lowest conservation targets in the Bay Area. Cities in the North Bay like Sonoma and Healdsburg are at 20% or higher.

Janet Pauli, who co-manages the water district at the eastern headwaters of the Russian River in Mendocino County — which is reliant on rain — says the creeks that feed into the river are already dry. Valley pastures are browning and fire-scarred trees on the hills surround the agriculture basin.

Pauli says it looked similar last year when crops "were dramatically impacted — pears and vineyards,” she said. “We're certainly not looking forward to going through this again this year. But it looks as if we're moving in that direction pretty quickly.”

Further south in Sonoma County, the region’s largest reservoir, Lake Sonoma, is 60% full but has less water than last April.