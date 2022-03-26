Youth vs Apocalypse Joins Global Day of Action for Climate March

Hundreds of Bay Area students marched across San Francisco’s Financial District on Friday, as part of a global day of demonstrations tied to the Fridays for Future youth movement.

Oakland’s Youth Vs. Apocalypse organized high schoolers and other young kids from across the region. The students walked from Embarcadero Plaza to the headquarters of the investment management company BlackRock on Howard St. and to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Sansome St.

The protestors painted their hands red and marked the pavement to symbolize how these groups are failing to protect their lives and futures.

"The world is in a state of crisis," organizers said in a statement.

"The climate crisis threatens the sake of all life on earth. We recognize that the climate crisis does not impact people equally and disproportionately severely impacts communities of color as well as low income communities"