With Snowpack in Decline, California's 'Weather Whiplash' Could Mean Alternating Drought and Flooding

Cities across Santa Clara County are already feeling the stress of two years of dry times, made worse by the region’s main reservoir being out of commission due to seismic retrofitting. Reservoirs within the Santa Clara Valley Water District, serving more than 2 million residents, are 26% full, said Gary Kremen, chair of the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board.

“More than half of the water we use is imported hundreds of miles away, and the source of that is the snowpack,” Kremen said. “When the snowpack is good, generally that's very good for us. And when it's down below average, that's not as good.”

Kremen says despite the worsening state of drought, water use in December increased by 4% from 2019 levels. He says residents need to live as if no more rain is in the future.

“I know folks kind of had enough hearing from the government saying, ‘Do this or do that,’ but just like the virus, it's important,” he said. “We're hoping conservation will work, so we don't have to need restrictions. But we can't count on that. That's why it's super important to save every drop.”

'More rainfall and less snow'

Although the state is locked in a dry pattern, state water officials are also worried about the opposite. Scientists forecast that as the climate continues to warm, much of California’s snow will fall as rain, causing massive flooding.



The Department of Water Resources will be updating its Central Valley Flood Protection Plan sometime in March with new projections of what flooding could be like in a warmer climate. Mike Mierzwa, the state’s floodplain manager, says it will showcase how warming temperatures will lead to an exponential rise in flooding.

Snow typically melts slowly into rivers that run down from deep in the mountains, but that’s gradually changing as the climate warms.

“With climate change, you're going to have more and more rainfall and less snow. So, that means more water all at once,” said Mierzwa.

One-hundred-year flood events along the San Joaquin River could grow in severity by as much as fivefold over the next half-century, causing billions of dollars in damage to large population centers like Stockton and small towns like Firebaugh.

“Not taking action, hundreds of lives per year could be lost,” Mierzwa said. “When a big event happens, it could be an event on the order of what happened in New Orleans.”

Warming temperatures will also increase the size of minor floods that happen every five to 10 years. And even those floods can be deadly.

Mierzwa says DWR will propose solutions for a far wetter future in places like Stockton. These range from raising levees, making room in reservoirs, and flooding farms or parks when flows are high.

John Cain, the conservation director for the nonprofit River Partners, would like to see large land areas opened up for rivers to spill into during huge rain events. Bypasses have helped protect places like Sacramento from flooding, but further south, he says, Stockton needs ways for the river to escape without harming people or property during big flood events.

“The Sacramento Valley has seen huge investments in the levee and flood bypass system over the 19th and 20th centuries, and by contrast, the San Joaquin Valley is that poor stepchild [that] hasn't gotten the attention,” he said.

Stockton is one of the places most vulnerable to a significant flood in all of California. On the south side of the city, next to Interstate 5, the Van Buskirk Levee holds back an arm of the San Joaquin River from hundreds of homes.

As a longtime environmental advocate and Stockton resident, Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla is worried this levee could easily overtop or fail, flooding a neighborhood of primarily Black and Brown working-class residents' homes.

“If California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment is correct, we’re going to have overtopping of levees on both sides here,” she said. “To leave this side of the city with such an inadequate levee is just morally wrong.”

Protecting Stockton’s 300,000 people will take remedies such as flooding farms in the worst storms, and will need to include strengthening levees, which is already happening in some parts of the city. But so far there is no real solution set in stone for the Van Buskirk Levee, says Chris Elias, executive director of the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency.

“Priority 1 is life safety, then property — because they don't want to cause dislocation to people's lives — and then the economy,” he said.

The new projections from state water officials likely will complicate reinforcing the levee, and he says progress is trickling, not flowing.

“We are working very closely with the city to look at what the options are and how we can collaborate for a win-win-win solution,” he added.

But for a solution to be a win for all Stocktonians, Elias says it must protect lower-income neighborhoods just beyond this existing mound of dirt.