See California Wildlife Return to Wildfire Zones, Courtesy of Hidden Cameras

When a wildfire blazes through a forest, animals need to fly or run away or burrow underground and hide. Larger animals like deer and elk may seek safety in a lake or river. During the most ferocious fires, some animals die.

What are California's worsening fires meaning for the state's wildlife? Researchers at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and UC Berkeley asked this question, and offer some answers in a recent study published in Diversity and Distributions.

Using some 1,500 camera traps set mostly in Northern California forests, and gathering nearly half a million images over a decade, the researchers found that areas where fires were less severe tend to have an increase biodiversity: particularly in forest carnivores like bears and bobcats.

"It makes sense if you look what these forests have evolved and adapted to over millennia — that fire was much more common," said lead author Brett Furnas, a quantitative ecologist with CDFW. "And more of that fire was low-severity than high-severity."