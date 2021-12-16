Will Klay Thompson Play at His Peak Again? This Study Thinks So

KQED morning host Brian Watt talked about this research with Thomas, who said he and his team looked at four decades of data and media reports on NBA players.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Brian Watt: What did your study conclude about the ACL injury?

Kevin Thomas: We were interested in identifying how a basketball player's style of play, or their way of scoring points, affects their risk of getting an ACL tear. And we also wanted to know when ACL tears do happen in players — whether they're able to make a full recovery and play at the same level of play that you'd expect them to have if they didn't get injured.

So this comes down to whether a player drives, penetrates through the lane or has to weave through defenders. Is that what we're talking about?

That's right. We identified that for players who frequently drive the ball to the basket in order to score their points, they typically have a higher risk of ACL tears relative to other players.

So those guys have a higher risk, and once they come back from a surgery that sort of reconstructs the ACL, they're still good. They haven't lost a step.

We found that when you take a player, just before their injury happens, and you find other similar players to them, and then you follow them over the next several years, the players that get injured and then are able to come back are playing at the same level as their peer players, who never had the injury in the first place. So they're able to make a full comeback and perform at the same level.

I have to assume you're a basketball fan. You're speaking clinically about this stuff, but I hear a fan.

You know, I'm living in the Bay Area now, but I grew up in Phoenix. I'm a Phoenix [Suns] guy. It was heartbreaking to see Dario [Saric] tear his ACL last season, but hopefully he'll be able to come back and make a full recovery.

So do you think Klay Thompson has read your study?

Well, hopefully after being on the radio with you, we might be able to get a little bit more attention from the Warriors.