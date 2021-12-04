Bay Area King Tide Floods Foreshadow Future Climate Risk

This weekend, the dramatic winter tides known as king tides may flood the shoreline around San Francisco Bay, offering photographers some amazing shots and foreshadowing what rising seas could be like across the Bay Area because of human-caused climate change.

San Francisco Bay has already risen about eight inches since the mid-1800s. Over the next 20 to 30 years, seas could rise by about a foot along the California coast, says Ben Hamlington, NASA’s Sea Level Change Team leader.

“These king tide events really do give us an idea of what we might be seeing in the not-too-distant future,” he said. “This will be our new baseline.”