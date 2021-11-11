It's Not Just Here: New Zealand Court Rejects a Climate Lawsuit Too, but Some Courts Don't

Similar claims in the U.S. were rejected for essentially the same reasons. None of Smith’s causes of action can succeed, the Court of Appeal decision said. “It should be struck out in its entirety.”

Civil society, disillusioned by the lack of action by political leaders, is more and more turning to the courts.

In this country, law student Sarah Thomson (also represented by Salmon) took the Minister of Climate Change Issues to the High Court, alleging failures over the setting of emissions reduction targets. She lost.

Last year, the High Court quashed a decision by the Thames-Coromandel District Council not to sign a declaration of climate emergency.

Smith has an active case against the Crown, alleging it’s failing to protect all New Zealanders, but especially Māori, from the catastrophic effects of climate change. Previously, he took a lawsuit against Austrian oil giant OMV.

With the Polluting 7 appeal, several overseas decisions might give Smith hope – although there are differences.

In 2019, the Netherlands Supreme Court ordered the government to further reduce its emissions, after accepting a legal argument, mounted by the small non-profit Urgenda, that the country wasn’t doing enough to meet its international obligations.

“That’s not the same as the issues in this case,” says Cooper, of Lawyers for Climate Action. “But that was an example of a court taking quite a bold move.”

Earlier this year, also in The Hague, a landmark court ruling called on Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emission faster – a judgment the oil giant will appeal.

Closer to home, an Australian federal court found the environment minister, when considering approving a major expansion of a coalmine, owed a duty of care to children to prevent climate harm. It was held up as a world-first judgment.

Again, the decision is slightly different, Cooper says. “We are seeing new causes of action being successful so I just wouldn’t rule it out.”

The Court of Appeal didn’t dismiss the nuisance claim as comprehensively as the High Court judgment, she says. Rather, it narrowed it, saying there wasn’t enough connection between the activities of the polluters and the harm being suffered, and that not all contributors had been identified, or brought before the court.

While the justices found that was a barrier to Smith’s case progressing, a different court could take a different view, Cooper says.

“He doesn’t have any easy road but I wouldn’t be writing it off yet.”

Smith himself believes justice follows the morality of the general public. “It’s just a matter of time before climate justice will be served by the judiciary.”

What the "Polluting 7' say

Newsroom asked the Polluting 7 companies to respond. Most did. However, Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon didn’t reply, and fossil fuel company Z refused to comment.

Fonterra’s legal director Andrew Cordner said the company agreed with Smith that greenhouse gases have adverse effects on the climate, and “we all need to take steps to limit global warming”.

“However, we think Parliament, not the courts, is the appropriate place to determine public policy on matters of significant public interest such as climate change.

“Agriculture depends on a stable climate which is why we aspire to be net zero-carbon by 2050.”

Genesis Energy’s chief officer of corporate affairs, Matt Osborne, said: “We share the sense of urgency to act and are executing our strategies at pace to accelerate New Zealand’s transition to a lower carbon economy.”

Refining NZ CEO Naomi James, who was pleased with the court decision, said: “We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously, and we are working closely with our community and local Iwi to ensure we are acting as a responsible manager of the land upon which we operate.”

NZ Steel’s chief executive Gretta Stephens said the company welcomed the decision and agreed with the court’s reasons.

Many of the responses flashed the companies’ green credentials and big spending.

Fonterra said it would spend $1 billion on sustainability initiatives between now and 2030.