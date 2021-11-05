If Countries Keep Their Climate Pledges, It Could Limit Global Temperature Rise

"Since mid-October, however, more countries have been raising their ambitions," the IEA report says. "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened the country's 2030 targets, and pledged to hit net zero emissions by 2070. Several other large economies have also announced pledges to reach net zero emissions."

The analysis also factored in commitments from China — which in recent years has surpassed the U.S. as the world's largest polluter — as well as the commitment by more than 100 countries to cut their emissions of methane by 30%.

In a tweet, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the results signal a "big step forward," but cautioned that much more is needed.

Carrying out the climate pledges is key

The announcement was met with substantial skepticism, though, because for this optimistic scenario to occur, countries would actually have to carry out their pledges. Many of the world's biggest polluters have failed to honor their past pledges, and carrying out these promises will be a huge challenge.

Several big countries, such as Australia and Russia, have yet to say how they will go about cutting their emissions and the Biden administration's proposals to reduce U.S. output still need approval from a deeply divided Congress.

John Kerry, the U.S. presidential special envoy for climate, said he was "surprised" by the IEA estimate. He said it's encouraging, but shows how important it will be for countries to fulfill their promises. "Implementation, that is the key," he said at a news conference.

The World Resources Institute, a nonprofit climate policy think tank, cautions that holding temperature rise to 1.8 C is possible if everything falls into place. But it also suggested that a number of the net-zero carbon emission targets recently pledged lack credibility.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis by Australian scientists which has not yet been peer reviewed, predicts warming of 1.9 degrees C (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) if current commitments are kept.

"We are now in a slightly more positive outlook for the future," said University of Melbourne climate scientist Malte Meinshausen, according to The Associated Press. He said that the more optimistic assessment comes mostly as a result of new long-term pledges made by India and China.

"It's still a long way away from 1.5 degrees," Meinshausen acknowledged, adding, "We know that some of the ecosystems are going to suffer."

"It is just scraping below 2 degrees. So therefore there's a lot more to be done," he said.