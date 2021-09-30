Facing Drought, Wildfires, Scorching Heat, Bay Area Wineries Are Changing How They Grow Grapes

Listen above for a KQED podcast episode of this story created by The Bay team.
On a foggy September morning farmworkers harvest plump, dark purple grapes at Hamel Family Wines in Sonoma County. But winemaker John Hamel II recognizes these Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are very different from others grown in Sonoma and Napa counties. The green vines are flourishing mostly without direct watering.
"These vines haven't received a drop of water since 2017," he said.
Hamel stopped watering 80% of his vines after realizing that’s what some growers do in places like France. This method of using little to no water to irrigated vineyards is called dry farming and results in thicker grape skins and tastier wine, says Hamel.
"This season will be slightly lower in yield, but we actually feel like this has potential to be a very good vintage," he said of this year’s harvest.
California is in a second year of drought and for many North Bay grape growers, the hot, dry conditions mean lost crops. In 2020 some growers lost 20% or more of their crops because of dry conditions, fires or smoke tainting the flavor of their grapes.
As the climate warms, winemakers and grape growers are adapting to save the billions of dollars invested in the industry as the world's fourth-largest wine growing region. Growers are changing the direction they grow vines, picking earlier and covering crops with shade cloth. Others have invested in solar panels, zero emission vehicles and climate action plans. Some have even shifted to dry farming — using a lot less water or none at all. At least one Bay Area winery is using “sunscreen” on grape leaves to protect harvests from excessive heat.
Rethinking growing practices is critical, Hamel says, because back-to-back dry years are becoming more frequent.
"They have to be adapted to the conditions because now every year is warm and dry," he said. "I think it's good to realize that you're never fully in control … and being able to adapt to the best of your ability is the job. It’s humbling."
While climate adaptation strategies are working for growers like Hamel, drought, fire and heat are issues all growers are watching out for and planning around. But does warming temperatures pose an existential threat to wine?
A study released this summer by Kaan Kurtural, a UC Davis viticulture specialist, found that California's wine industry is "not at a tipping point" because of climate change or its effects — although heat waves and fires can have an immediate impact on winemaking.
"I tell the growers your grapevines are not going to die," he said. "They might not be economical to grow for one or two years, but they always come back. There are very resilient plants. So we're able to adapt."
He also found that the climate has warmed steadily in California since the 1980s. But he says this has not been bad for the wine industry in the Golden State — a warmer climate helped establish the state as a premier wine growing region globally.
"As it became warmer we started harvesting sweeter grapes, and with sweeter grapes, the wine ratings have steadily increased," he said.
Kurtural says it will be evident in the price of wine when the industry is no longer economically viable in California because of climate change. Despite the negative impacts of climate change, he says the state’s $40 billion wine market is strong and growers will adapt to make sure it stays that way.
"We are growing grapes at the lowest costs for the grossest profit," he said. "As long as growers are making money, they will keep them because it's a business."
Dry Farming through a drought
The idea of watering or dry farming in California is not a widely used tactic — it’s just one way some growers like Hamel are acclimating to a warming world.
"It's not just turning off the water and hoping for the best," Hamel said of how he strategically grows his vineyards to withstand high temperatures and using little to no water. "Even in a year where we received less than half of normal rainfall with a hot summer the vines are doing well."
By not watering, Hamel says, roots of dry farmed vines search deeper for water and he saved 2 million gallons last year. He’s glad he started dry farming before the current drought, because his vines were well-prepared for dry times.
"This is the first year where we’ve really had a payback," he said. "The vines have been trained to deal with a drought."
Hamel plans to eventually dry farm 95% of his 100 acres in the coming years.
"[We’re] essentially training the vine to endure more drought each season," he said. "The drought doesn't make things easier by any means. We really are on the razor's edge all season."
That razor’s edge is exacerbated by the effects of warming temperatures, and Hamel says he hopes his grapes can withstand deeper droughts and hotter days.
"I think the writing is pretty clear. … The pendulum has been swinging around more radically so we have really high rainfall years, close to double the amount of average rain, or we have almost half of the normal rainfall and it's super difficult to get through an entire season," he said.
Another study by Kurtural, the UC Davis viticulture specialist, found growers can use half of the irrigation water they normally use without compromising the taste or color of wine. He also says growers have learned to water early in the year in case water is limited in summer.
"They have learned how to effectively irrigate early in the season ... and they're doing these practices very effectively to protect the longevity of the vineyards," he noted.
But dry farming isn’t a viable option for all wine grape growers, said Timothy Milos with RDWinery, Napa’s first Vietnamese-owned winery. He says farming without irrigated water isn’t something he could easily switch to within a drought because it takes time for the vines to adapt. His vineyard already uses drip irrigation to limit water use and utilizes a practice called deficit irrigation where vines are only given water when they reach a certain level of stress.
"In comparison to other crops — orchards, annual field crops, etc. — high-quality wine grapes use a relatively small amount of water," he said.
Even though RD Winery is seeing less fruit on the vine this year.
"How much of that is caused by drought is hard to say, we have some lots coming in at 40% to 50% under expected yield," he said.
Still, he says, the grapes are of both "great quality and concentration."
Impacts of wildfire smoke
Some winemakers are already feeling the pain that comes with the short-term effects of climate change. Smoke from wildfires, made worse by drought and heat waves, can sully whole harvests with a fumy aroma.
In 2020, a lightning-sparked fire, the LNULightningComplex consuming 363,000 acres, burned just feet from GreenandRedVineyards in the hills of Napa County. Winery owner Tobin Heminway says the fire consumed a few of the vines on the 31-acre vineyard, but mostly acted as a fire break.
“We were evacuated that afternoon … and it came up and almost burnt our house down, which is up above on the property, and it circled two of our vineyards,” she remembered.
The vines survived, but smoke tainted their grapes and they lost all of their reds. This year they picked a few weeks early, as a result of heat waves that ripened grapes sooner than expected.
"We had these radical growth spurts in the beginning of the season," she said. "It ripened earlier. … There is less yield, but intense, good quality."
Heminway took over the winery in 2019 after her father, Jay Heminway, passed away. And over the past two years, she’s experienced a trifecta of climate trappings.
"It’s an emotionally crazy time to live," she said. "How do we survive and live in this environment, which is becoming less and less friendly?"
Heminway’s considered foregoing the Zinfandel vines her father planted in the early 1970s for a different varietal. Every time she walks through the vineyard she realizes her father lives among them and removing the vineyard is too closely tied to the legacy her father planted and grew. With drought, fires and heat waves continuing to press her winemaking, she’s aware that climate change is also jeopardizing her family history.
"We're all questioning what we are doing here," she said. "How are we connected to the Earth? What does our future look like? And do we have any control? In farming, we're dependent on Mother Nature and Mother Nature is pissed."
For now she’s just thankful and relieved to have her "babies in the cave" where the wine ferments and is later aged.
Using grape leaf ‘sunscreen’ for heat waves
But wildfires and drought aren’t the only climate effects that put pressure on vines at Green and Red Vineyards in recent memory. Scorching heat waves earlier this summer began to crisp up leaves, exposing grapes to the scorching sun. For Aaron Whitlatch, the vineyard’s winemaker, losing another crop wasn’t an option.
"I liken it to being a chef that doesn't get to complete their meal," he said. "They spent all day chopping things and preparing it, and then you just don't get to put it out on the plate for people to enjoy."
To protect the grapes from turning into raisins on the vine, Whitlatch turned to an idea humans use to protect their skin from the sun’s rays: sunscreen.
"It's actually sunscreen for the leaves, not so much for the grapes themselves," he said.
The solution, an idea borrowed from wineries in Australia, was already being used at a few wineries in Northern California. He tried it on a Petite Sirah vineyard heavily exposed to sun on a hill. He sprayed the leaves with a white organic liquid clay. It dries and coasts the leaves in white powder, cooling the leaves so they don’t shrivel up or turn to find shade. In turn grapes are shielded from high heat.
"It's helping this canopy temperature not reach those 106 degrees," he said. "We got the product applied … and we were able to maintain all of these leaves that would have been protecting the clusters here."
Still, Whitlatch says heat waves and drought this year will likely cut the total yield in half and he’s aware that future harvests remain in jeopardy as the climate emergency continues to worsen globally.
