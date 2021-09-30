Facing Drought, Wildfires, Scorching Heat, Bay Area Wineries Are Changing How They Grow Grapes

California is in a second year of drought and for many North Bay grape growers, the hot, dry conditions mean lost crops. In 2020 some growers lost 20% or more of their crops because of dry conditions, fires or smoke tainting the flavor of their grapes.

As the climate warms, winemakers and grape growers are adapting to save the billions of dollars invested in the industry as the world's fourth-largest wine growing region. Growers are changing the direction they grow vines, picking earlier and covering crops with shade cloth. Others have invested in solar panels, zero emission vehicles and climate action plans. Some have even shifted to dry farming — using a lot less water or none at all. At least one Bay Area winery is using “sunscreen” on grape leaves to protect harvests from excessive heat.

Rethinking growing practices is critical, Hamel says, because back-to-back dry years are becoming more frequent.

"They have to be adapted to the conditions because now every year is warm and dry," he said. "I think it's good to realize that you're never fully in control … and being able to adapt to the best of your ability is the job. It’s humbling."

While climate adaptation strategies are working for growers like Hamel, drought, fire and heat are issues all growers are watching out for and planning around. But does warming temperatures pose an existential threat to wine?

A study released this summer by Kaan Kurtural, a UC Davis viticulture specialist, found that California's wine industry is "not at a tipping point" because of climate change or its effects — although heat waves and fires can have an immediate impact on winemaking.

"I tell the growers your grapevines are not going to die," he said. "They might not be economical to grow for one or two years, but they always come back. There are very resilient plants. So we're able to adapt."

He also found that the climate has warmed steadily in California since the 1980s. But he says this has not been bad for the wine industry in the Golden State — a warmer climate helped establish the state as a premier wine growing region globally.

"As it became warmer we started harvesting sweeter grapes, and with sweeter grapes, the wine ratings have steadily increased," he said.





Kurtural says it will be evident in the price of wine when the industry is no longer economically viable in California because of climate change. Despite the negative impacts of climate change, he says the state’s $40 billion wine market is strong and growers will adapt to make sure it stays that way.

"We are growing grapes at the lowest costs for the grossest profit," he said. "As long as growers are making money, they will keep them because it's a business."

Dry Farming through a drought

The idea of watering or dry farming in California is not a widely used tactic — it’s just one way some growers like Hamel are acclimating to a warming world.

"It's not just turning off the water and hoping for the best," Hamel said of how he strategically grows his vineyards to withstand high temperatures and using little to no water. "Even in a year where we received less than half of normal rainfall with a hot summer the vines are doing well."

By not watering, Hamel says, roots of dry farmed vines search deeper for water and he saved 2 million gallons last year. He’s glad he started dry farming before the current drought, because his vines were well-prepared for dry times.

"This is the first year where we’ve really had a payback," he said. "The vines have been trained to deal with a drought."

Hamel plans to eventually dry farm 95% of his 100 acres in the coming years.

"[We’re] essentially training the vine to endure more drought each season," he said. "The drought doesn't make things easier by any means. We really are on the razor's edge all season."

That razor’s edge is exacerbated by the effects of warming temperatures, and Hamel says he hopes his grapes can withstand deeper droughts and hotter days.

"I think the writing is pretty clear. … The pendulum has been swinging around more radically so we have really high rainfall years, close to double the amount of average rain, or we have almost half of the normal rainfall and it's super difficult to get through an entire season," he said.