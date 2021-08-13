FDA OK's Booster Shots for Those With Weakened Immunity

The documents do not enumerate in detail who is eligible for an additional vaccine dose. They say people who have had a solid organ transplant or who have been diagnosed with conditions that are “considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise” can get a third dose of vaccine.

The vaccine advisory panel that makes recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on use of vaccines indicated late last month that it was amenable to recommending a different dosing schedule for immunocompromised patients, but could not do so while the emergency use authorizations under which the vaccines are deployed stipulate only a two-dose or one-dose regimen.

“Our hands are really tied with the current regulatory situation,” Camille Kotton, director of the transplant and immunocompromised host infectious diseases clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital, said during the July 22 meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The group is scheduled to meet on Friday to recommend the changes the FDA’s revision allows. It is expected that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will sign off on the recommendation later on Friday.

If the COVID-19 vaccines were fully licensed, doctors could decide on their own to give an additional dose to some of their patients. So-called off-label use is common medical practice. But the unusual status of these vaccines — they are the first ever to be deployed under emergency use authorizations — precludes that possibility.

The confusion about how to proceed has created a bit of a free-for-all, with some immunocompromised people — and some regular people worried by the Delta variant — crossing state lines and using subterfuge to obtain an additional dose of vaccine.

At least one state, Mississippi, decided not to wait for federal action, telling vaccine providers and physicians to assess whether their immunocompromised patients should be given an additional vaccine dose.

In a presentation during ACIP’s meeting in July, CDC staff said that immunocompromised people make up about 2.7% of the American population. They include people with cancer who are undergoing some forms of therapy, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, people born with severe immunodeficiencies, and organ or stem cell transplant patients.

People who are immunocompromised are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19 and are more likely to have breakthrough infections, the CDC experts said. They are also more likely to have prolonged infections, creating the possibility that they will give rise to troublesome mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

Last week the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on giving additional doses of vaccine to people who are fully vaccinated in a bid to speed vaccination in lower-income countries where few doses have yet been available. But agency officials made clear they make an exception for immunocompromised people. “There is increasing evidence that there are some populations … who don’t respond to the vaccine as well as the general population does,” said Kate O’Brien, WHO’s director of immunizations, vaccines, and biologics. “We don’t want that to be confused with the policy … of whether booster doses should be given.”

This story was originally published by STAT, an online publication of Boston Globe Media that covers health, medicine, and scientific discovery.