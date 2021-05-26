If You Didn't Look Up This Morning, Here's What You Missed

Maybe the sky was cloudy; maybe waking up in the middle of the night to look at the moon just sounds like lunacy. Whatever the reason, if you missed seeing last night's lunar eclipse, you're not alone. Luckily, there are plenty of photos and video of the rare sight.

The supermoon — the Super Flower Blood Moon, to be exact — brought the first total lunar eclipse in nearly 2 1/2 years, treating sky watchers to the sight of the moon slipping into Earth's shadow while also appearing around 7% larger than it normally does.

People on both sides of the Pacific Ocean were able to see the total eclipse, from the Western U.S. and Mexico to New Zealand and eastern Australia. Some of the best views were in Hawaii and the Pacific islands.

The biggest draw of this celestial event is that a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse are occurring simultaneously. In the past 10 years, there have been just 10 total lunar eclipses.

The supermoon was visible all over the world, but the full lunar eclipse was visible in many parts of the world. Observers had to look fast; the total eclipse lasted around 15 minutes.