After Last Year's Catastrophic Wildfire Season, California Braces for One Possibly Worse

Climate scientists point out that a menacing wildfire potential this year doesn't necessarily mean that'll happen. "Really, that's just going to be a matter of luck," Swain says. But "of all the aspects that are predictable, they all look pretty ominous."

As dire drought conditions spread, all of this could get exacerbated again by warmer-than-normal temperature.

"Summer temperatures are forecasted by the National Weather Service to be above normal again all across the West including California," says Amanda Sheffield a regional drought information coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Integrated Drought Information System.

California has already had a pretty rapid snow melt off for this time of year, she notes, so upper elevations "could be particularly vulnerable earlier than usual as we move into midsummer."

But it's a forecast some in wildfire and pandemic-battered California may not want to hear.

On a recent day in Napa County's picturesque Calistoga, tourists are returning in droves more than ready for a post-lockdown generous pour, and to take in the beautiful, if fire-scarred, landscape.

But Calistoga — like a handful of other cities — has already imposed emergency water restrictions because of the drought. So the city's energetic mayor, Chris Canning, has to balance boosterism with realism.

Canning notes that since the city's founding in 1862, residents have only been evacuated twice, both times in the last four years because of wildfire. "Not a good resume for a mayor," he says with a smile. "But absolutely necessary for the safety and protection of our residents. And we'll do it again if we have to."

To get a jump on any fires this season, Canning is pleased the state agency Cal Fire has dedicated a new fire-fighting helicopter and a 24-7 firefighting crew of nearly 50 men and women for Napa County. Cal Fire has beefed up its wildfire fighting capacity state-wide, adding several specially-modified S70-i Firehawk helicopters to its fleet. These are more agile and versatile than their old UH-1H, or Huey, helicopters.

And the mayor says most of the region's residents get it: climate-fueled wildfires are an ongoing threat. So people are building bigger fire breaks, making an evacuation plan, and clearing brush — creating what firefighters call defensible space on their properties.

But Mayor Canning admits that's not everyone.

"The other school of thought is, let's pretend, you know, what happened in the past is the past, it'll never happen again," the mayor says. "The amnesia response is problematic, especially if you're not taking the precautions you need to as a business or a resident to be prepared. That's where it's dangerous."

In late September last year the fast-moving Glass Fire badly damaged nearly 30 Napa wineries, including family-owned Hourglass wines. It swept through as the region was still recovering from 2017's record-setting fires.

"That was all remnants of the old farmhouse," says Hourglass' founder and president Jeff Smith, as he walks near a pile of charred stones that are all that remain of the winery's guesthouse, built in 1852.

But Smith says the hardest loss was the grove of old growth redwood, Douglas fir, oak and olive trees, even older than the house, most which now lie burnt and stacked for salvage.

"To me that was the soul of the property, those trees," he says. "The buildings can be rebuilt, but the couple hundred-year-old trees, you know, you can't just magically bring those right back."

Hourglass' wine-making building is a total loss. Steel fermentation and storage tanks sit like sad, damaged sculptures: most of the 2020 vintage is still inside, cooked and useless.

The devastating Glass Fire was just one of nearly ten thousand California wildfires last year that burned more than four million acres — a modern record. Across the West, more than 14-thousand structures were destroyed, causing billions in damages. At least 46 people were killed as California, Oregon and Colorado all saw record-breaking "megafires."

Smith, who was born and raised in Napa, is rebuilding. But he says the more frequent, more destructive wildfires have him rethinking everything about how he manages his land, business and life.

"You know, I grew up here, all of my roots are here and it's my intention to stay and rebuild. But I think that there's a lot of game-changing thought processes that we need to be going through," he says.

Past vintages, stored in wooden barrels in stone and cement caves built into the hillside, survived the fire. Smith is looking to rebuild stronger, and smarter.

"We're taking a much harder look at materials, defensible space, at fire suppression systems, access. You know, all of these kinds of things to try to mitigate this into the future."

And Smith is hopeful. He aims to rebuild enough this summer to crush and process this year's grape harvest in a new facility here, along Napa's famed Silverado Trail in September.

At least, that's the plan.