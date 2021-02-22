KQED is a proud member of
Space Exploration

Watch Real Video of Perseverance Rover's Descent and Touchdown on Mars

Now safely on the ground in Mars’ Jezero Crater, the Perseverance rover is set for what could be a game-changing mission of discovery: a search for signs of past Martian life in the river-deposited sediments of what was probably, long ago, a lake bottom. On Monday, NASA posted the above video footage of the rover's descent and touchdown on the planet on Thursday.

"The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft's descent stage (a kind of rocket-powered jet pack that helps fly the rover to its landing site), a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface," NASA said.