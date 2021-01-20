Biden to Quickly Reverse Trump Rollbacks on Climate Change

President Biden is moving quickly on climate change on his first day in office, saying he plans to sign a sweeping executive order to undo many of the Trump administration's environmental rollbacks.

Biden's pledge to rejoin the international Paris climate accord tops his list of immediate steps. Former President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the landmark agreement in 2017, which was completed in November 2020. Trump's administration also weakened or undid other, lesser-known climate and environmental policies that Biden has vowed to restore.

Biden will instruct federal agencies to review more than 100 policies, many crucial to curbing heat-trapping emissions, including fuel economy standards for cars and pollution limits on the oil and gas industry.

"A cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear," Biden said in his inaugural address.

The Trump administration systematically loosened Obama-era environmental standards that range from from energy efficiency standards for appliances and buildings to air quality standards designed to protect public health.