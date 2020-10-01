Fat Bear Week: What You Need to Know About the One Event 2020 Hasn't Ruined Yet

The events of 2020 have not only stripped our lives of routine, but also of celebrations — the parties and traditions that can help us shake off an interminable work week or even a bad mood, or mark the transition from one season to another.

But there is one event that 2020 can't touch (knock, nay pound our fists on wood): Fat Bear Week, a competition that, as it turns out is the ideal event in a pandemic: The contestants are animals, the activities are online and the objective is survival. The competition celebrates brown bears' efforts to prepare for hibernation — they must eat a year's worth of food in six months, and though salmon are plentiful, so is the competition.

Here's what you need to know about this year's event:

When is it:

Wed. Oct 30 to Tuesday, Nov 6. Voting is open daily 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pacific.

What it is

Fat Bear Week is a single-elimination tournament (think March Madness) featuring the brown bears of Brooks River in Katmai National Park in daily online match-ups. The public votes for the bear that they think is the fattest or has the potential to become the fattest. The winner of Fat Bear Week is crowned on Fat Tuesday, naturally.

The second matchup of #FatBearWeek is a familial fight to the finish, as the fledgling 812 faces off with his famed multitasking mom 402. Can 812's learned fishing skills propel him to the finish line, or will 402’s mom-entum make her a winner? Vote Here: https://t.co/NvXCYNigTJ pic.twitter.com/cvy6q18Arz — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 30, 2020

What to do:

Learn about the 12 contestants.Half are identified by numbers only, and the other half also have names. There's 747 who "typically keeps his status by sheer size alone;" defending champ and quintessential momma bear, 435 Holly; and 32 Chunk, an 1,100-pound enigma who will "wait patiently to scavenge leftover salmon." Each of the 12 has advantages ( like size), disadvantages (age, injury) and charms (fuzzy ears).

Once you know the bears a bit, fill out a bracket and vote every day at https://explore.org/fat-bear-week#bracket. You must enter an email to vote, a security measure to prevent miscreants from casting multiple votes on the same day. Don't mess with the integrity of Fat Bear Week, lest the wrath of the entire nature-loving internet reign down upon thee. I mean, c'mon, give us this one nice thing!

Watch the Brooks River webcams. Fat Bear Week's main attraction. You'll see bears fish, swim and, well, chill. You'll see salmon jump, gulls twitter. There's even an underwater camera. Sometimes you'll log on and no bears will be present at the falls, but you'll find yourself exhaling at the serenity of flowing water and an open sky. Other times you'll find a bear lumbering up the river, and you'll lean into your screen, hypnotized by the rhythmic motion of their massive haunches.

Devour the exhaustive bear FAQ at the Katmai National Park website and attend one of the live Q & A sessions on YouTube with Katmai National Park rangers. Questions about "bears, salmon, and Katmai" are welcome.

5/ A Salmon in Every Paw (Holly), by Kyle Brittain pic.twitter.com/a7PcSrgK4v — explore.org (@exploreorg) September 28, 2020

A full schedule of events is pinned to the top of the comments section on the Explore.org web cam.

To get the most out of Fat Bear Week, join the water cooler conversation by following the hashtags #FatBearWeek and #BearCam and Explore.org and Katmai National Park on social media. You can also chat in the comments section on the live bearcam, the internet version of a trailside scrum of humans observing a rarely seen animal in the distance, everyone stopped in communal awe.