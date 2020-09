1 In 7 Americans Have Experienced Dangerous Air Quality Due To Wildfires This Year

Wildfires near cities have become commonplace in the Western United States, but this year the reach and intensity of the dangerous air pollution they produce has been the worst on record.

Many Americans in populous, urban areas endured smoke for longer than previous years. Some places experienced very unhealthy or hazardous air from wildfires for the first time ever recorded.

An NPR analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air quality data found that nearly 50 million people in California, Oregon and Washington live in counties that experienced at least one day of "unhealthy" or worse air quality during wildfire season so far this year. That's 1 in 7 Americans, an increase of more than 9 million people compared with 2018, the worst previous year.

And this year's wildfire season is far from over.

NPR's analysis looked at air quality on days from July to January of each year, specifically focusing on small inhalable particles that can lodge deep in the lungs and be harmful to humans. An EPA spokesperson said this kind of pollutant, known as PM2.5, is the most likely culprit found in the air from wildfire smoke.

The EPA publishes data going back to 1980, though much of the earlier data is missing information about PM2.5.

As the warming climate has lengthened the fire season, some places, especially in California, have grown accustomed to the related air quality problems. But the intensity and spread of this year's fires also brought dangerous smoke to big cities such as Seattle and Portland, Ore.

More than 17 million people — the most ever recorded during fire season — live in counties where air quality reached levels deemed "very unhealthy" or "hazardous." This is the range where the EPA says everyone may be at risk for serious health effects, and they recommend children, older people and those with lung disease avoid any outdoor exertion.