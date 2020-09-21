To Prevent California Wildfires, We Need to Have Some Uncomfortable Conversations

So what is the state doing?

Peterson: The ideas for legislation have fallen into a few categories. One big one is tightening requirements on new buildings and raising money for fixing old ones, and another is improving how we estimate and plan for risk in wildfire zones.

Venton: Several bills worth mentioning have arrived on the governor's desk in the past week. One requires ember-resistant zones around homes in high fire-risk areas. Another requires Cal Fire to develop a model to better estimate the wildfire risk for communities in the wildland-urban interface.

Peterson: Laws to tighten accountability for planning are also on the agenda. On the governor's desk right now is a bill from Santa Barbara State Senator Hannah Beth-Jackson, SB182. If it becomes law, it would limit how local government can approve development in very-high-risk fire zones, depending on how fire risk is managed.

"Too many lives have been lost," Jackson has said. "Too many communities have been left behind by these deadly wildfires to allow us to continue with business as usual in California."

She says a lot of communities are making decisions on their own right now, and what she's advocating for are consistent statewide standards.

While that bill's on the governor's desk, overall it seems like the state of California is still deciding whose responsibility it is to be ready for fire.

Let's talk about what's not being talked about. What's missing from the conversation?

Peterson: I think what's missing is we get hung up on talking about these really specific details, and we often don't talk about the whole picture, the causes and the solutions.

Venton: Something I've been frustrated by is this polarization of whether it's climate change or forest management that's causing these catastrophic fires. It's both, of course, and more. Focusing on this debate means that we're not doing the important things, like adapting to climate change and finding a way to live with fire.

Peterson: I'm a fourth generation Californian, but I used to live in Louisiana, after Katrina. After that, I can't help but wonder whether we should talk about not living in some places.

Even if we do everything that the scientists advise us to — like UC Santa Barbara's Max Moritz talks about putting firebreaks and vegetation around communities and the wildland urban areas, and spending all this money to harden homes — are there places in the state that we shouldn't live, for our own safety? I don't know the answer to that. Even asking the question is something you're not supposed to do.

Venton: And I think we really need to reconsider the balance of responsibility in this state. A huge weight is put on local authorities, who are often asked to do more and more by the state and by the public without additional funding. Local authorities then sometimes say it's got to be neighbors helping neighbors during rough times, and some people, especially the vulnerable, get left out.

Peterson: Everyone in California has property rights. To really understand property rights, though, we also have to report on how much it costs to defend property and how much it costs to insure it and how some of those costs are shared by the public.

Venton: In the end, this is all about compromise and tradeoffs. To give a specific example, people frequently complain about smoke in the air due to managed burns, but we know that this smoke is less intense, less toxic and easier to manage than out-of-control fires, like the ones we've been seeing in the Bay Area.

Venton: I think the biggest thing we don't talk about is giving up local control. Wildfires are effectively a statewide problem, and often that requires statewide solutions, like the ones we've adopted for earthquake risk.

Peterson: And when we don't talk publicly about whether to do things locally or at the state level, those decisions are getting made in private markets by insurers. So not talking about the decision is still basically making a decision.