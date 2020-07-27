COVID-19 Risk in Schools: What You Should Know

Currently, 35 counties are on California's watch list of places where the coronavirus is trending too far in the wrong direction. Among other negative consequences of making the list, all public and private schools located in those counties are prohibited from holding in-person classes until their COVID-19 numbers have improved enough to meet established thresholds for 14 consecutive days. School districts subject to the restriction can request a waiver for elementary schools only.

KQED's Brian Watt last Thursday spoke with Dr. Naomi Bardach, associate professor of pediatrics and health policy at UCSF, about the risk involved in bringing back classrooms for the upcoming school year, and the differences between how kids and adults both catch and spread the virus.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

We know there is less risk for young kids when it comes to COVID-19. Is this true for both contracting and transmitting the coronavirus?

Naomi Bardach: Yes, and it's pretty well-documented globally as well as locally. It doesn't mean there's zero risk for kids to either get it or transmit it, but they have a much, much lower rate, particularly in transmitting it, compared to adults and even high schoolers.

It's important to make the distinction between elementary school kids and high school kids. It's the elementary school age kids where we're really seeing that difference.

What is it about younger kids that provides greater protection from the coronavirus?

There are a lot of different theories that have been floated. The best science we have right now to help explain it is a study that was done looking at what's called the ACE2 receptors, which are how the coronavirus gets into the body. They're basically the doorway, and if you don't have a doorway, you can't get in.

The study, published in JAMA, looked at ACE2 gene expression in the nose. Meaning, do you or do you not make the ACE2 receptor in your nose. What they saw is that in the youngest age group, the 4- to 9-year-olds, there's very little gene expression. There's more gene expression in the middle school and high school age group. And then there's even more in adults. So that kind of reflects the transmission patterns and how frequently kids are getting it in those different age groups.

Are there places in schools where the risk is higher?

The thing I've seen both in health care and also in an indoor camp setting where I've been doing some pilot testing is that our tendency as adults is to feel like when we are not working with children or not working with patients, we let our guard down. We're in the break room and we're eating food and we are sitting next to each other, not 6 feet away, and the mask comes off.

The other place that I would worry more about the transmission is with high school aged kids, We know from the science and from epidemiology that they're more likely to transmit at the student level. We need to think through hybrid curriculum and creative ways of making sure that they're not passing things around.

What do communities need to consider when thinking about letting kids back in the schools?

There's one really important thing to think about, which is that our mental model of kids being viral vectors, viral cesspools, needs to change.

We're just very used to thinking about kids, especially young kids, as [sources of] infection.

But adults teaching young kids, and families with young kids at home, are not as likely to get the virus. For high-school-aged kids, it's clear from the data and the epidemiology, as well as some of the basic science, they are the kids that you need to worry about more.

So our educational approaches are going to have to be different in the elementary schools versus the high schools. And as we think about teachers going back to school, it's the adult-to-adult transmission that is the most important place to be focusing our efforts. That's why In places with a high community prevalence, there's a worry about opening schools. But [the lower transmission rate for children] also means that we have more control over viral transmission in a school setting than we thought when we imagined it was the children who are going to be transmitting the most.