Bay Area Hospitals Say Remdesivir is in Short Supply

Instead, Day says local hospitals report their COVID-19 cases to the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and are notified about every two weeks how much remdesivir they can purchase through AmerisourceBergen, a third-party distributor.

In late June, Gilead signed an agreement with HHS to provide roughly half-a-million remdesivir treatment courses for distribution to U.S. hospitals over the next three months.

Day says ZSFG is expecting another shipment soon and hasn't, as of yet, had to deny hospitalized patients who meet the requirements for treatment with the drug.

"If cases were to surge up again," Day said, "it could be potentially harmful."

The scarcity of remdesivir, Day says, is hitting other parts of the state even harder. "I definitely know that there is a shortage out there across several counties within California," he said. "We've given some to other counties, but have not been able to give as much as we would like."