Don’t Miss NEOWISE, the Brightest Naked-Eye Comet Since Hale-Bopp!

Have you heard? There’s a comet appearing in the evening and morning skies, bright enough to give even city dwellers a chance to see it.

The comet is named “NEOWISE” after the spacecraft that first spotted it. Discovered on March 27 — not long after the coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders went into effect — the comet has since grown closer and brighter.

After swinging close to the sun in early July, the comet is now getting closer to Earth, and has grown its familiar tail, a silver lining to grace the twilight and give us something special to look up to as we continue our pandemic hunkering in place.

Where To Look

Comet NEOWISE is visible now in the early evening sky. Though it’s changing position nightly, as comets do, this weekend it may be found just above the northwestern horizon during the last of the evening twilight, close to where the sun set. If you can spot the familiar pattern of stars of the Big Dipper, which hangs vertically with its “cup” on the bottom, comet NEOWISE will be almost directly below, just above the horizon.

Over the next week, comet NEOWISE will climb higher and more westerly night by night. Earlier, the comet put on its best appearance in the morning sky, but now is better to view after sunset.

To see comet NEOWISE you need an unobstructed view of the northwest horizon, with no tall trees, buildings or hills blocking the view.

Interference from city light pollution will also limit your viewing experience, so if you can find a place to observe away from light-congested areas, you’ll have a better shot at seeing the comet. The darker your sky, the more of the comet and its tail you will be able to see. (And if you choose to travel to a better viewing spot, be sure to maintain proper physical distance from other comet watchers!)