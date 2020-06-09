UC Berkeley's Peregrine Falcons Take Flight

In the midst of the pandemic, many Bay Area residents were enthralled by a pair of peregrine falcons raising three fuzzy chicks named Poppy, Redwood and Sequoia atop UC Berkeley’s Campanile. This is the fourth year the falcon pair raised babies in this same spot, but only the second time that their nest was streamed live on the Cal Falcon Cam. suit
“[The cam is] a great opportunity for us to take [viewers] from ‘Here's the nesting story’ to ‘Come see the migration story’ in the Marin Headlands,” said Allen Fish, director of the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory, one of five partners that oversee the cam.
Between August and December, the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory typically organizes hundreds of citizen scientists who contribute more than 40,000 volunteer hours to count eagles, falcons, hawks and other birds of prey as they head over to the Marin Headlands near Sausalito, the largest raptor migration in California. The observatory logs around 20,000 bird sightings each fall, and it can help scientists understand the health of raptor populations as they disperse across the Western states.
Though the observatory is currently in the offseason, this time of year would normally be dedicated to recruiting and training volunteers for the fall migration. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Cal Falcon Cam was an important recruiting tool.
But with fewer volunteers and anticipated changes to the migration survey to accommodate social distancing, Fish worries this year will result in a significant gap in this ongoing research.