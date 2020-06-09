UC Berkeley's Peregrine Falcons Take Flight

“This is a scientific study done in a repeatable fashion for 35 years,” said Fish. “You can't just suddenly change that methodology and expect to get the same kind of data.”

Even though the chicks have fledged and are now learning to hunt on their own, all three will likely hang around the Campanile for a couple months while their parents continue to feed them. The Falcon Cam still shows common landing areas where people can keep an eye on the young birds.

Eventually, the birds will disperse and establish their own territories. At least one chick from a previous clutch is now nesting on Alcatraz. But there are many perils for young raptors in urban environments. In 2017, one of the falcon chicks died shortly after fledging, when it flew into a window.

Ashley Quick, executive director of the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center in Morgan Hill, says her organization often cares for sick or injured birds of prey. “We get car strikes, we get poisonings, we get all sorts of things,” she said.

Rat poison is a particular danger. Birds will often ingest it through rodents and other animals who have become lethargic and are easy prey after consuming the toxic substances.

“It’s a slow and excruciating death because [the birds] hemorrhage from the inside,” Quick explained.

But there are plenty of opportunities to see healthy birds of prey in urban and natural environments alike. Walter Kitundu, a MacArthur Fellow and accomplished raptor photographer, said the San Francisco Bay Area can be a great place to see urban birds. The Golden Gate Raptor Observatory has used some of his photos to track a red-tailed hawk in the wild whose band number was visible in them.

Kitundu says that you don’t need fancy equipment to enjoy watching the birds. “I think the most important thing is just being out there, paying attention, and learning to put yourself in the right places,” he said. “And it’s the birds that teach you that.”

Fish hopes that people following the Cal falcons will be inspired to participate in citizen science through apps like iNaturalist and eBird. And he has a tip for seeing Poppy, Redwood and Sequoia: The best place to see them now, he says, is from the base of the Campanile.