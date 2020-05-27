Live Coverage: SpaceX Launch With NASA Astronauts Scheduled for 1:33 p.m. PT

NASA is preparing to send astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station today aboard a brand new spaceship built by SpaceX, weather permitting.

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the craft, called the Crew Dragon, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:33 p.m.



The spaceship is the first commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft carrying astronauts to the space station, and the mission will mark the first time humans are sent into space on a private ship.

NASA and SpaceX are providing joint live coverage from launch to arrival at the space station, but the launch could be delayed due to weather. Forecasts show rain around the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and tropical storm Bertha churning off South Carolina.

NASA hasn't sent humans to the space station from the U.S. since 2011, when the agency retired space shuttles. It has instead relied on Russia's Soyuz series of spacecraft.

The ship is scheduled to dock with the space station at 8:39 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 28.

Find a detailed schedule of the day’s flight from NASA here.