The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the landscape of California and the United States. Places that were regularly crowded are now empty. Landmarks and freeways that teemed with thousands of people every day before the outbreak are now mostly quiet. The satellite views below are from Planet, a San Francisco company.

San Francisco Bay Bridge

Before: Feb. 19 2019, 10:30 a.m.

After: Mar. 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco International Airport

Before: Jan. 7, 2020

After: Mar. 20, 2020

Luxor Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Before: Jan. 26, 2020

After: Mar. 17, 2020

Hollywood Freeway

Before: Feb. 6 2020

After: Mar. 18 2020

Disneyworld Orlando

Before: Jan. 6 2020

After: Mar. 3 2020

Miami Beach

Before: Nov. 27 2019

After: Mar. 20 2020