Coronavirus: When Will We Know if California Is Flattening the Curve?

Experts are telling us that staying home is the one way to "flatten the curve" of the number of COVID-19 cases and prevent an overload of hospitilizations. But when will we know if this massive change to our daily lives is having enough of an impact?

KQED's Brian Watt spoke with Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, to find out. During the interview, Swartzberg made the following points, which have been edited for length and clarity.

We Don't Know Yet Know How Well Social Distancing Is Working

Swartzberg: The situation right now really reflects what's happened about two weeks ago. We're going to have to wait a couple more weeks to really see how well this social distancing is working, or at least to get a preliminary idea.

The Lack of Early Testing Is a 'Tragedy'

[Predictions based on modeling are done] by looking at the results of testing both positive and negative tests. Also, depending upon the modeling, things like hospitalizations, people in the ICU, people dying. So it compiles a lot of this data, but [the models] are only as good as the data that goes into them.

We've been very behind the eight ball in terms of the number of people we've tested. It'll go down as one of the tragedies in the United States that we so failed so early in this pandemic to not test our population. If we don't test a large number of people, it makes the data that we use more suspect.

'Cautiously Optimistic' on Magnitude of Surge

Unfortunately, I think the chances of a surge not beginning are very, very small. The question is how bad is it going to be? And, I'm cautiously optimistic that the sheltering in place is going to help change the slope of that curve. So, we're not going to see a terrible surge. If we look at China, they started to plateau, and then started to decline, and that took place over around three weeks or so. So if we're going to experience what China has seen, we would say that it could be that the surge starts to plateau at around three weeks or so.

Staying at Home Should Work

I think that the major intervention that we have done in terms of prevention has been sheltering in place. There's every reason to think it would work, theoretically and also it worked in China, although it was draconian with what the Chinese did. So I think that we can, and we should, anticipate that the sheltering-in-place will work, but it's going to take a while for it to show up.

The 5 to 7 Day Head Start Could Make All the Difference in Not Becoming New York

California instituted shelter-in-place 5 to 7 days before New York did. And I know people are going to think, well, that's not much. But in terms of how fast this virus is spreading through our population, it's a lot of time.

New York has roughly about 28,000 people per square mile. San Francisco has about 17,000 people per square mile. The more dense the population is, the more opportunity virus has to spread. And once the virus spreads to a nonimmune person, on average, that person is going to spread it to about three more people. So you can see how quickly you get an exponential curve.