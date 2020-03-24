What Works to Kill Coronavirus as You Clean Your Home?

You wash your hands now all the time. Check. You cover any cough or sneeze. Check. You stay at least 6 feet away from people anytime you go out. Check.

But how about cleaning inside your home?

The virus that causes COVID-19 can live on surfaces for a few hours to a few days. So, anytime you bring something new into your home -- groceries, mail -- it probably needs to be cleaned. The CDC also recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces and objects as part of your everyday routine to prevent viral spread. These surfaces and objects include anything you might touch regularly, for example: tables, countertops, remotes, light switches, doorknobs, cabinet handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

Cleaners That Are Best for Killing the COVID-19 Coronavirus

If possible, wear disposable gloves to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces. The CDC recommends cleaning a surface first with soap and water, if it is dirty, and then disinfecting to kill viruses and bacteria.

If appropriate for the surface or object, use diluted non-expired household bleach. You can make your own solution by mixing 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water (or 1/3rd cup of bleach per gallon of water). You can also use alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other product (this can cause poisonous gasses to form).

A wide variety of pre-mixed commercially available disinfectants are effective against the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Those that meet the Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines for use against this virus are listed on an EPA website. In the list are recommendations for how long the disinfectant should be left wet upon the surface to be cleaned and disinfected. The times range from 15 seconds to 15 minutes. Wear gloves and open windows or turn on fans to ensure good ventilation in the area. The list of cleaners from the EPA site does not include information on "natural" cleaners.

The CDC has detailed disinfection guidance on how to clean your home if you live with someone who is sick with COVID-19.

And Still, Wash Your Hands

You're probably sick of us saying this, but washing your hands is still one of the best ways to reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. Water, soap and scrubbing -- including between your fingers -- for 20 seconds is the gold standard. When this is not available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is a good second choice option. For more on this, check out the CDC website.